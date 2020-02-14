The Pullman League of Women Voters has endured for seven decades, fueled by volunteers who view it as a necessary and important service.
“I think many people feel it is their duty as citizens of their country,” said Pullman LWV president Bobbie Ryder said.
Today, the group is celebrating its 70th anniversary from 3-4 p.m. in the Hecht Room of the Neill Public Library. The celebration is open to the public, and there will be cake and coffee available.
The national League of Women Voters organizations turns 100 years old this year. It was created months before the 19th amendment was ratified to allow women to vote. Its branches like the Pullman LWV work to get people registered to vote and educate voters about important local issues such as poverty, education and equality.
It is all done with the help of volunteers, including men. Ryder said this year the Pullman group has about 50 members, but it has reached 100 members in the past.
“Seventy years of any organization that’s a volunteer organization is pretty impressive really, to be going year after year after year,” he said.
She said the people involved view it as their obligation “to speak the truth” on issues that otherwise may not be brought to the forefront of voters’ minds.
“We have so many issues we believe are important to our children and future generations, and now is the time we need to be looking at them,” Ryder said.
Karen Kiessling, who joined the LWV in 1967 and has served every role in the organization, said the LWV prides itself on being a nonpartisan group that presents a strong image before government bodies.
If there is a pressing issue the LWV wants to explore, it will partner with other experts and agencies in Whitman County to study it. The latest study in 2016 explored the severity of poverty in Whitman County.
They will also invite experts and government officials to talk about topics of interest to the public at Pullman LWV meetings. For example, at noon Tuesday, Whitman County Auditor Sandy Jamison is scheduled to talk about the presidential primary and new voting laws.
“We see ourselves as looking at these issues from a common sense perspective and how we want to see the world in the future,” Ryder said.
The Pullman LWV also organizes forums for candidates to speak to the public, including moderated debates. Kiessling said they aim to show every candidate the same courtesy but do not endorse any candidates.
Volunteers keep tabs on elected officials through the Observer Core, a group of people that attends any meeting that concerns Pullman taxpayers and reports back to the LWV.
Ryder said ensuring the Democratic process keeps working is a “long slog,” and the LWV has no plans of slowing down.
“We’re in it for the long haul,” she said.
