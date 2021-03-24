A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday in Pullman after a day that included allegedly waving a machete outside of Pullman Building Supply and attempting to steal four bottles of wine from Walmart.
Pullman Police Department Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said police responded to a report of Pullman man Darien Armstrong waving a machete outside Pullman Building Supply on Monday morning. Opgenorth said Armstrong was not threatening anybody with the machete, but the incident led him to be trespassed from the store.
Armstrong then allegedly left the machete in a bathroom at Subway on East Main Street.
Police encountered Armstrong again after hearing a report of a man walking in the middle of the roadway on East Main Street. Police found an intoxicated Armstrong sitting on a nearby bench and he denied walking in the road.
Armstrong, who had earlier been trespassed from Walmart for being a theft suspect, later entered Walmart on Monday evening. When police went to the store, they allegedly found Armstrong with four stolen bottles of wine in his jacket.
He was arrested at approximately 9 p.m. for burglary and theft.