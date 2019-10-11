Police arrested a 38-year-old Pullman man Thursday afternoon after allegedly finding meth, heroin and illegal firearms at his residence.
Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers wrote in a news release that the Quad Cities Drug Task Force and the Whitman County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a residence on the 400 block of Webb Street in Pullman.
During the search, detectives allegedly located one ounce of heroin, two ounces of methamphetamine, two handguns and a long rifle, allegedly belonging to Patrick Jones. One of the handguns was allegedly stolen in Moscow.
Scales, paraphernalia and several hundred dollars in cash were also seized.
The news release said police booked Jones into Whitman County Jail on three felony charges relating to his alleged trafficking of illegal narcotics and firearms. The task force has been investigating him for the past several months.