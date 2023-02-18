A former Pullman business owner has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation.

Victor Hudak, 52, on Friday received a life sentence, with a minimum of 68 months, in prison after being charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey ordered a lifetime sexual assault protection order for the victim from Hudak. If Hudak is released, he must register as a sex offender and be on lifetime supervision with the department of corrections, and cannot reside within 880 feet of facilities around public or private schools. He must also pay a $500 crime victim assessment fee and a $100 DNA fee at the rate of $50 a month starting 90 days after his release.

The case began in July 2022 when an 11-year-old girl and her 6-year-old stepsister were swimming in a creek near a park in Pullman. While they were swimming, Hudak approached the victim and her step-sister with an erection, according to past reporting. Hudak later told police it was inappropriate for him as a 52-year-old man to approach two young girls who were alone.

Recommended for you