Gary Simpson of Pullman will be inducted into the National Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association Hall of Fame during the organization’s regional meeting today and Saturday in Shelton, Wash.
The hall of fame honors those who have made significant contributions to the collecting, preservation and exhibition of antique tractors, engines and equipment. Simpson collects all brands of antique machinery associated with farming the Palouse.
He is also on the board of directors of National Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association Branch 54 — Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club.