A 28-year-old Pullman man pleaded guilty to three counts of principal to sexual exploitation of a child, or possession of child porn, Tuesday in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow.
Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said the prosecution and defense reached a Rule 11 plea agreement that calls for a withheld judgment in the case of the man, Conrad Wang.
If Judge John Judge accepts the plea agreement at Wang’s sentencing date, set for 11 a.m. July 9, Wang would serve six months in jail, 10 years of supervised sex offender probation and would be fined $5,000.
Under the plea agreement, if Wang violated a condition of his probation, Judge could impose a 30-year prison sentence and $30,000 fine — 10 years and $10,000 for each of the three counts.
Wang pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of delivery of child porn in November, but changed those pleas Tuesday pursuant to the plea agreement. The maximum penalty for each of those counts is 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.