A 42-year-old Pullman man arrested in September for stealing credit cards and possessing meth was sentenced to prison Friday in Whitman County Superior Court.
According to Senior Deputy Prosecutor Wendy Lierman, Sean Storment pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of stolen property. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison for the drug charge and 12 months for the stolen property charge. Both will run concurrently. He is also ordered to pay restitution.
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested Storment on Sept. 6 after searching his Pullman house on Hannah Street and finding one-fourth pound of meth, a stack of credit cards and identification cards and $438 in cash.
Detectives learned he had stolen the credit cards and had been using them to make purchases in the Spokane area.