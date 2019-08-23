LEWISTON — A Pullman man originally charged with sexual battery was sentenced to probation Thursday on reduced charges for groping several young women at a Snake River beach last summer.
Jose Vasquez Jr., 38, was convicted of three counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of public nuisance following a court trial Aug. 5. Two of the charges were reduced from sexual battery, and a felony charge of sexual battery of a child was also reduced to misdemeanor battery.
Vasquez was placed on probation for 364 days, not a full year so he doesn’t have to coordinate with an interstate compact that requires probationers to check in each time they have to travel outside the state of Idaho. Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill also imposed 30 days of jail time and gave Vasquez credit for the seven days he’s already served, meaning he has 23 days remaining.
Vasquez was intoxicated in August 2018 and reportedly accosted several young women, two adults and one aged 17 at the time, at hidden beach in Hells Gate State Park, according to court records. Vasquez, who was a stranger to the young women, made unwanted advances and touched the three of them over their bikinis. Vasquez also made inappropriate sexual comments toward the women.
At trial, one of the women testified Vasquez touched her buttocks underneath her bikini bottoms and he tugged at her when she tried to get away. Another woman testified Vasquez came up behind her and groped across her abdomen and touched her breast. A third woman said Vasquez put a hand across her shoulder and reached down to touch her breast. Testimony conflicted somewhat with original police reports in which the women said Vasquez touched them over the clothes.
Multiple witnesses at the packed beach saw Vasquez behave drunkenly and grabbing women, as well as touching himself both under and over his shorts.
Vasquez was originally charged under the sexual battery law, which has been on the books for about a year. But Gaskill reduced the charges after the trial, saying the evidence did not meet the “intent” clause in the sexual battery statute. In order to exceed the reasonable doubt standard for conviction, the statute requires proof that a perpetrator show intent to “degrade” a victim or to “gratify the lust” of the perpetrator.
A presentence investigation recommended Vasquez be put on probation, and both prosecution and defense attorneys asked Gaskill to follow the recommendation.
Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith said the 30 days of jail was warranted as punishment to show that Vasquez’s conduct at the popular beach is unacceptable.
Vasquez told Gaskill he has been sober for eight months and is currently employed.
“I’m on the right track now,” Vasquez said. “I realize my life was out of line. I just thank the Lord for the opportunity to be here today.”
Tom Holm may be contacted at (208) 848-2275 or tholm@lmtribune.com. Follow him on Twitter @TomHolm4.