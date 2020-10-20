Pullman man to host acclaimed podcast for engineers

A Pullman man was selected to host a new podcast for engineers that was once recognized by Forbes on a list of the most “inspiring” podcasts for professionals.
Jeff Perry will record the episodes of “The Engineering Career Coach Podcast” from his Pullman home. The first episode will be available this fall.
Perry will continue the podcast’s format of interviewing guests about topics such as leadership, communication skills, advancing careers and entrepreneurship.
“I just find so much joy in helping others be their best self,” Perry told the Daily News.
Perry is taking over the hosting duties from Anthony Fasano, CEO of the Engineering Management Institute, who started the podcast in 2013.
Perry said his experience as a career coach helped land him this new gig as host of the podcast, recognized by Forbes in late 2017 as one of “15 Inspiring Podcasts for Professionals of Every Stripe.”
Perry said Fasano became a mentor for him as he entered the world of leadership and career coaching. Perry has written blog posts for the Engineering Management Institute and has appeared as a guest on the podcast.
According to the Forbes article, it is “the No. 1 podcast dedicated to helping engineers create extraordinary careers and lives.”
Perry launched his company More Than Engineering in August 2019, after working at METER Group in Pullman for three years.
More Than Engineering aims to help software and engineering professionals learn how to succeed at job interviews, land jobs, get promotions and network with other professionals.
Perry said he was inspired to start More Than Engineering after being involved in corporate training and career coaching at METER. He realized he loved working with people more than the technical side of engineering.
He also learned that while engineers may be proficient in knowledge of science and math, they often lack the “soft skills” needed to earn jobs promotions, such as communication and leadership skills.
Perry said he was a textbook example of this. Since he was a child, math and science were easy for him, and he decided he was going to be an engineer as far back as ninth grade.
However, he did not learn how to work with other people back then. He also avoided any type of creative work such as writing or art. He took on the stereotypical identity of being “book smart” instead of “street smart,” Perry said.
“That story is true of so many people,” he said.
Perry said these soft skills are important to getting hired, which is an especially difficult task for people who have been laid off or have just graduated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said job searches are mentally and emotionally draining even during normal times. One corporate job posting gets around 250 applicants, he said, and that makes it more difficult for job seekers to stand out.
He hopes “The Engineering Career Coach Podcast” will benefit these people.
While he currently does one-on-one consulting through More Than Engineering, Perry can now use the podcast to talk to a wider audience.
Because of the ubiquity of podcasts, Perry said it will allow him to “expand who I get to reach and influence.”
