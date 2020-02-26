A draft of the master plan to improve downtown Pullman recommends reducing Main Street to two lanes, making downtown more convenient for pedestrians and changing the way people park.
Those were among the many recommendations provided by BDS, the consulting company hired by the city to create a master plan to enhance the function and appeal of downtown Pullman.
On Tuesday, BDS founder Brian Scott spoke to the Pullman City Council about the plan, which is available for viewing on the city’s website. He said more than 100 people in Pullman provided input.
Scott said one of the priorities is to make downtown people-friendly.
“It’s about really trying to recognize that your downtown is for people. And to make downtown successful, it needs to feel good to be a person in the downtown and a person that’s not in a car,” Scott said.
According to the plan, community members stressed that Main Street is too wide and too dominated by fast moving cars and trucks.
Scott said the most requested change is reducing the number of lanes on Main Street from three to two. This would allow more room for additional street parking, including back-in angle parking and ADA-accessible parking, on the sides of Main Street. He said most of these changes can be done by simply repainting the lanes on Main Street.
Scott told the council that the amount of traffic on Main Street does not justify having three lanes.
Also, the plan recommends adding a 10-foot-wide bicycle lane.
Other parking changes are being considered, including eliminating 12-hour on-street parking and converting to two- or three-hour parking. It recommends the city encourage long-term parkers, such as downtown employees and residents, to park off-street.
In the near-term, the plan recommends reducing Paradise Street to one lane with angled parking on the sides. Later, it could be turned into a two-way street with parallel parking.
Pedestrians walking downtown, the plan says, could be benefited by adding curb bulbs, narrowing lanes and adjusting signal timing to improve safety for people crossing the street.
The master plan recommends the city create design standards for new downtown buildings to “reinforce the existing character of downtown.” A design review board should serve in an advisory capacity to review downtown development and public projects.
The plan also calls for expanding Pullman’s trail system. That includes pursuing a Colfax-Albion-Pullman trail. It also includes gaining control of the train trestle next to Neill Public Library on North Grand Avenue and integrating it into a trail system. Pullman should also increase options for pedestrians crossing Grand Avenue, according to the plan.
The plan says Pullman should add new street trees planted further away from building facades, install green stormwater infrastructure and install a prominent art piece.
The plan recommends High Street Plaza could be equipped with more trees, a raised platform for a stage and a terraced grassy area for seating. Pine Street Plaza should add a signature feature such as a fire pit and be used for seasonal celebrations.
Scott said Tuesday one of Pullman’s first goals should be to hire a full-time downtown manager to oversee changes happening downtown and communicate those changes to the public.
A final draft of the plan still needs to be completed and the city council will likely vote to improve the plan in March.
