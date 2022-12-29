Area airports do not appear to be as severely affected by cancellations as the rest of the country in the face of harsh winter weather.
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport director Tony Bean said four Alaska Airline flights were canceled in the past week, which is not unusual for this time of year. He said it is actually an improvement compared to the years prior to the airport’s new runway and instrument landing system.
Bean said Alaska even sent two unscheduled flights to the airport to make up for two canceled flights.