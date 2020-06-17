The Pullman City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement to begin the design and bidding for upgrades at Reaney Park Pool.
Those upgrades include providing an accessible restroom stall in the women’s locker room, upgrading the men’s and women’s showers, modifying the public restrooms that are accessed from the park, fencing improvements and adding a climbing wall.
Construction will likely take place in the first half of 2021.
The city council authorized an agreement with Design West Architects for the design, bidding and construction administration services for this project. This will cost $26,500 and funding for the project comes from the parks bond passed in 2018.
The council approved starting another project by accepting a $37,139 USDA Rural Business Development Grant to fund new lighting on the segment of the downtown riverwalk from East Spring Street to the historic trestle on Kamiaken Street.
The project calls for installation of three acorn lights and matching string lighting placed along the flat bridge behind the armory building, the Pine Street Plaza bridge and the historic trestle.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $42,177.
The Palouse Summer Baseball Series was also approved by the council to receive a grant.
The $20,000 Pullman Lodging Tax Advisory Committee awarded a $20,000 grant to help fund the high school and youth baseball tournament that will take place for eight weekends this summer.
In other business, the council discussed the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee’s decision to deny a grant of as much as $17,500 to fund three temporary outdoor seating areas, called parklets, downtown.
The parklets were intended to attract foot traffic to the downtown area during the summer and would have been installed on Main Street and Pine Street.
Some council members expressed a desire to still go forward with spending lodging tax funds on the parklet project despite the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee’s decision.
According to city rules, this action requires the council to notify the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee of its intention and wait 45 days for the committee to comment.
When this option was put to a vote, Al Sorensen, Pat Wright, Dan Records and Eileen Macoll voted against it. Brandon Chapman, Ann Parks and Nathan Weller voted for it. The motion failed.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.