The city of Pullman may be raising its sales taxes to help fund street repairs.

The Pullman City Council came together Tuesday evening during its regular meeting. City Administrator Mike Urban presented the council with the benefits of creating a Transportation Benefit District. No action was taken. Urban will formulate an ordinance for the council to either approve or deny the district in April.

Councilmembers first discussed creating a Transportation Benefit District in 2021 when they received a report on the backlog of street repairs in the city.