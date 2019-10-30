Pullman on Tuesday began the process of upgrading city playfields to fulfill part of a $2.4 million city parks bond passed by voters in 2018.
The Pullman City Council approved a professional services agreement with Palouse Design Associates for $23,000 to make improvements to Wiley, Bowman and Thatuna playfields.
The changes include building new dugouts for the baseball and softball fields, upgrading the scorekeeper boxes and replacing the backstops and fencing. Pullman recreation superintendent Kurt Dahmen said the scorekeeper boxes could be lowered to ground level to make them easier to access.
The total budget for this project is $300,000 and Dahmen said construction should begin in late summer or early fall 2020 so as not to conflict with youth sports programs using the fields. Dahmen said city staff have met with representatives of these sports organizations to understand their needs for the fields.
Additionally, the council on Tuesday accepted a bid that is over the city’s estimated budget for a new portable stage for city events and concerts.
The city only received one bid of $158,000 from Century Industries LLC for the stage that will be used for events such as the annual Fourth of July celebration, the Lentil Festival, Pullman Art Walk and six Concerts in the Park events. The stage will come with a hydraulic leveling system.
The original budget for this stage was $125,000. A previous bid from Century Industries was rejected for being too high, but Pullman Finance Director Mike Urban urged the council to accept this most recent bid. He said this stage is part of the parks bond passed in 2018, so the city is obligated to complete this project. He also said Pullman has not received bids from any other company.
On Tuesday, the city also formally recognized the Economic Development Department as a part of the city budget. This comes on the heels of the city’s recent hiring of an economic development director, Jennifer Hackman, to play a role in recruiting businesses to Pullman and developing existing businesses.
In 2020, the budget for this department is expected to be around $145,000.
The council held another discussion relating to local businesses in which councilors will begin exploring possible solutions to vacant buildings in downtown Pullman.
After hearing complaints from residents about vacant buildings, City Attorney Laura McAloon was asked to look at how other Washington cities addressed their vacant buildings.
She said Washington law allows cities the authority to regulate public nuisances, which are nuisances that affect a community or neighborhood.
According to McAloon, other Washington cities have declared vacant buildings as public nuisances and have been able to require the property owners to abate the buildings. Everett even has a rule that owners of unoccupied buildings must at least decorate the windows of the building.
Councilors indicated they were in favor of further researching the issue.
