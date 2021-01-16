The Pullman City Council on Tuesday gave its approval for a $1.6 million project to resurface streets and add 65 ADA curb ramps on Pioneer Hill this year.
The project will begin in May and include Spring Street from Main to Crestview streets; Crestview Street from Spring Street to Carolstar Drive; and Harvest Drive from Carolstar Drive to Bishop Boulevard. The project, led by Motley-Motley is expected to be completed by the end of August.
In addition to the 65 curb ramps, permanent traffic-calming measures will be implemented at the intersection of Grant and Spring streets, the intersection of Pheasant Run Court and Harvest Drive, and at the crosswalk on Harvest Drive between Karcio Court and Pheasant Run Court.
City Engineer Cara Haley said during Tuesday’s city council meeting that the traffic-calming measures will be implemented using a curb extension called a bulb-out at the Grant and Spring street intersection, and at the Pheasant Run Court and Harvest Drive location. Bulb-outs are intended to slow cars by narrowing the road.
The Harvest Drive crosswalk will be narrowed with a midblock curb extension called a choker.
Haley said traffic-calming measures, in addition to slowing down vehicles, are also intended to improve sight distance and shorten pedestrian crossings.
She said speed bumps were ruled out because they are not recommended for bus routes. Radar speed signs were not found to be effective.
Pullman does have a $1.4 million federal grant in place for the project’s construction costs.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.