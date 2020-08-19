The Pullman Police Department received approval to enter a $386,000 five-year contract with Axon Enterprises to supply its body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and Tasers.
Police Chief Gary Jenkins said during Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting the department’s current five-year agreement with Axon is expiring. The new contract will begin in January.
The City Council unanimously approved the contract, which was also reviewed and approved by Pullman Finance Director Mike Urban.
The Pullman Police Department began using body-worn cameras in 2012. Axon, then called Taser, was the department’s supplier back then.
At the time, the department discontinued its outdated in-car camera system, Jenkins said. The new contract with Axon includes in-car cameras.
Footage from body-worn cameras is often the subject of public records requests, and Jenkins said new technology has cut down the time spent on preparing videos for public records requests by at least a half, if not two-thirds.
On Tuesday, the City Council also heard the annual Pullman Fire Department report from Chief Mike Heston.
In 2019, the number of emergency calls was similar to that of 2018. Seventy-three percent of those were EMS calls and the rest were fire emergencies.
Forty-five percent of calls come from the College Hill and Washington State University campus area. That area also had the most fire alarms in the city.
Cooking is still the leading cause of fires, Heston said.
Councilor Nathan Weller said that he has pushed for more public safety funding in past years in response to the high number of emergency calls in the College Hill area, and he will probably continue to do so.
“I’m bringing it up again and I will probably bring it up next year, the year after and the year after,” he said.
The total cost of damage caused by fires in 2019 was $476,526. The largest single fire loss occurred when a May fire damaged the building on South Grand Avenue that used to house the Cougar Laser Arena. The damage totaled $390,000.
Overall, the fire department estimates that in responding to those 2019 fires it was able to save more than $2.5 million in property value from being lost.
