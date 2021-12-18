Pullman Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Alan Davis is retiring after more than four decades of public service.
The longtime city employee, who began and ended his career in Pullman, will retire at age 70.
“When I went for an interview with the city, I told them I would only promise them two years because I didn’t like the area that much,” Davis said. “They said, ‘Well, we can’t ever tell how long someone’s going to stay.’ That was 45 years ago.”
The community quickly grew on Davis and he’s since worked with the city to upgrade athletic fields, playgrounds and gardens, as well as expand the public path systems.
Davis has seen many city employees come and go during his tenure. He says the biggest challenge after he leaves will be maintaining everything the department has established.
“It’s been fantastic,” he said. “There’s a real nice community spirit to get things done in Pullman, and that drives the new developments you see.”
Jaime Brush, the founder of local nonprofit Synergy Bicycle Alliance, worked with Davis on a number of projects aimed at expanding bicycle and pedestrian trails. She says Davis brings a wealth of institutional knowledge.
Each year for Bike to School Day, she said Davis coordinates across the city to build a temporary protected bicycle lane.
“His experience and people skills have made collaborating in various groups extremely easy and productive,” Brush said. “He will be greatly missed.”
She added that Davis works across all city departments and is highly respected by each one.
With her objective to make Pullman more bikeable and walkable, the two have often collaborated on projects.
“He’s irreplaceable,” she said. “We’re happy he’s getting to retire, but also really sad he’ll be leaving.”
At a retirement party Thursday afternoon, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson presented Davis with a plaque thanking him for his unwavering support of parks and recreation over the years.
Johnson said the city is exceedingly grateful for Davis’s leadership which has benefitted every trail, park, ball field, swimming pool and water tank in Pullman. The positive impact from Davis will be enjoyed for decades to come, he said.
The dedication on the plaque recalled the time Davis disappeared from his colleagues at Reaney Pool by falling into an uncovered manhole.
Johnson joked the incident provided Davis with “another example of how to protect his crew, thus explaining his deep devotion and love of safety cones and caution tape …”
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said working with Davis has always been a pleasant experience.
“Sometimes there’d be conflicts between things going on between parks and our area of responsibility and his attitude was always, ‘How can we work together to resolve the problem,’” Jenkins said. “Even if it wasn’t necessarily his responsibility. He’s just one of those people who will always try to help make things better and not point fingers at somebody else.”
According to Jenkins, he’s leaving big shoes to fill. Davis’s last day on the job is Dec. 31.
“I’m sad to see him leave but I wish him the best in retirement,” Jenkins said. “He’s definitely earned it with all the years he put in.”
When he’s officially retired, Davis plans to relax with his wife on their 16-acre farm. For their anniversary this year, she bought him a new riding horse after his mare died a few years ago.
There’s other animals on the farm to keep him busy too, including emus, peacocks and alpacas. He also has a few cars he plans to restore and a Formula Continental race car he might take to the speedway.
While he’s excited to retire, he said it’s been an honor working with the people in Pullman.
“I think the things that are really going to stay with me forever are the people I got to know and work with,” Davis said. “It’s been an interesting tenure. I once said I’d never quit until I had two days the same, and while I still haven’t had two days the same, I think I’ll just call it a day.”
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.