Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth will be promoted to chief of police when current Chief Gary Jenkins retires in August.
According to the meeting agenda from Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting, Jenkins notified Mayor Glenn Johnson that he will retire Aug. 1.
By this date, Opgenorth will have completed the management program at the FBI Academy.
“Mayor Johnson is confident in Commander Opgenorth’s skill-set, along with this additional nationally recognized training, and extra time spent training with Chief Jenkins that he can be promoted to Chief of Police and carry on the high standards of the Pullman Police Department,” the agenda item says.
Jenkins has served Pullman since 2010 and has been in law enforcement for 47 years.
Pullman will begin recruiting candidates for a new commander. On Tuesday, the council will discuss salary changes for the Pullman Police Department’s chief, commander and sergeant positions.