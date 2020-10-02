The Pullman Police Advisory Committee will host a virtual summit 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 to identify local issues and opportunities for law enforcement to improve in Pullman.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins and WSU Police Chief Bill Gardner will provide information regarding policies, procedures, training and initiatives already in place at their respective agencies. Attendees will also be invited to participate in breakout rooms to discuss public safety issues and possible solutions within the local community.
According to a news release from Jenkins, the goal of this summit is to create action items and to document a diverse range of voices in understanding public safety concerns and opportunities for problem-solving.
People have until Nov. 2 to register for the virtual summit.
Registration, information and an anonymous submission form are available online. Click on “Reimagining Public Safety in Pullman Virtual Summit” at https://www.pullman-wa.gov/police.