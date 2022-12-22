The Pullman Police Department is asking the community for help identifying three people under suspicion of throwing paint on a Ford F-150 truck.
Officer Ryan McNannay said three people were allegedly seen on surveillance pouring tan paint on a truck around 3 a.m. last Thursday, that was parked in a Theta Chi parking lot off NE B Street. The three were then seen heading north on NE B Street on foot.
The truck owner called the department in the morning last Thursday, and officers found two Styrofoam cups filled with paint around the vicinity of the vehicle, according to McNannay.