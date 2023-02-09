The Pullman Police Department is continuing to investigate reports of a man peering into residences on College Hill, but says the case is not linked to an attempted abduction that occurred last weekend.
Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said the department received a call about a suspicious male peeping into homes on College Hill around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Pullman police responded and checked the area, but the man had already left.
Breshears described the man as 6 feet or taller, with an athletic build and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a gray zip-up sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and face.