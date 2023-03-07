The Pullman Police Department is asking the community for help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in suspicious activity.
Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said a man driving a white Honda sedan was allegedly seen trying to get a child’s attention around 8:40 a.m. Monday on the 900 block of Main Street. He added the driver allegedly slowed down, honked a few times and waved at the kid before speeding off.
Although Breshears said at this time no crime has been committed, the department wants to know more about the incident.