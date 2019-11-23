The Pullman Police Department is urging residents to follow parking restrictions by sharing a story of how code enforcement may have saved a man’s life.
On Wednesday, the department released the details of parking restrictions that will be implemented on College Hill during Washington State University’s holiday breaks.
On Friday, it posted on its Facebook page a story of an incident that highlights the importance of following Pullman’s parking codes.
According to the post, code enforcement officers on Sunday contacted several vehicle owners who parked their cars in a “No Parking” area on D Street. Five cars were towed and the officers used barricades and signage to keep other cars from moving into the vacated spaces.
“Bystanders became increasingly hostile, berating officers as they worked,” the post states.
Later that night, officers responded to a report of an unconscious man on D Street. PPD Chief Gary Jenkins told the Daily News it was a man visiting for WSU’s Dad’s Weekend who fell down a set of stairs and suffered a head injury.
Police administered CPR until medics arrived on the scene. The man was transported to the hospital and airlifted to Spokane. The Facebook post states that if the code enforcement officers had not done their job, police wouldn’t have been able to reach the man in time.
“Had officers not been able to access the unconscious subject and render life-saving first aid when they did, there would have likely been a very different outcome that evening,” it said.
It emphasized that code enforcement officers have a thankless but important job.
“We realize that parking laws can be frustrating. We understand that residents don’t always understand why parking restrictions exist, or what the harm is in violating them,” the post states. “However, we can assure you that the laws and their enforcement are for your safety, and the safety of our Pullman community.”
Jenkins said the police wanted to share this story because some in the public believe police only write parking tickets for the revenue. He said parking tickets seem to incite more anger from the public than anything else the police do.
He said the reason these codes are enforced is not to collect revenue but to make sure emergency vehicles have access to those in need.
The upcoming restrictions on College Hill, specifically, are meant to keep roads clear when snow and ice build up on Pullman’s streets.
From Monday through Saturday, vehicles will be in violation if they are parked between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. in these locations:
- NE Colorado Street from NE D Street to NE Opal Street
- NE Campus Street from NE Opal Street to NE B Street
- NE B Street from NE Colorado Street to NE California Street
- NE California Street from NE B Street to NE Ruby Street
- NE Maiden Lane from NE Whitman Street to NE Opal Street
- NE D Street from NE Colorado Street to NE Alpha Road
- NE C Street from NE Colorado Street to NE Alpha Road
- NE A Street from NE Colorado Street to California Street
- Maple Street from Campus to NE Colorado Street
- NE Linden Street from NE B Street to NE Monroe Street
These restrictions also apply Dec. 16 to Jan. 10 and March 16-20. WSU Transportation Services is providing alternate parking options at the gravel BLUE 1 lot across from the South Fairway Intermural Fields.
Those who intend to leave their cars in this lot must notify WSU Transportation Services.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.