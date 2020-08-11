Pullman police plan Black Lives Summit

The Pullman Police Advisory Board discussed its plan to hold a Black Lives Summit in November as well as other department updates at Monday’s virtual meeting.
David Makin, the alternate multicultural constituency representative on the committee, said the summit will be a unique opportunity for community members to provide feedback to Pullman police.
A subcommittee will be formed to iron out details of the summit, but Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said his basic plan is for it to involve a discussion of police department activities, training and protocols. This would be followed by a listening session in which community members talk about changes they’d like to see made in local policing.
Another topic of discussion at Monday’s meeting was the department’s 2-year budget-planning process for 2021 and 2022.
Jenkins said the department has been asked to keep its budget in line with the amendments it has seen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have four vacancies right now that I’m not able to fill,” he said. “We’ve cut all non-essential operational expenditures — we’re doing just what we have to do. This is going to be a challenge.”
Although the department’s current budget projections look scarce, additional funding could be possible down the line.
“We’re going to continue to monitor city revenues, and if we see a change in what they project the trend to be, in other words, if our sales taxes return to something that is close to normal, then we can make some changes to our budget,” Jenkins said. “But for now we have to move forward with a very restrictive budget.”
