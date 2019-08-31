The Pullman Police Department offers free disposal service for unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is available 24-hours a day in the department lobby, 260 SE Kamiaken St. Information about free disposal services is available at bit.ly/2ZfhkYG.
According to the department, today is International Overdose Awareness Day.
Additionally, the news release included information for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which offers a free, confidential referral and information service for individuals and families facing substance abuse disorders. For information or support from the organization, call 1 (800) 662-4357.