The Pullman Police Department is urging residents to keep their vehicle doors locked following a string of recent vehicle break-ins.
According to a Pullman Police Facebook post, officers responded to 10 calls across the southeast and northwest hills related to vehicle prowls since Sunday.
“Deter thieves by keeping vehicle doors locked, and windows up,” the post says. “Park in a well-lit area, whenever possible, and remove valuables from the vehicle when you park. Never store loose cash, sunglasses, or other attractive items within sight of passersby.”
The police also ask people to watch out for their neighbors and report anything suspicious.