The Pullman Police Department is asking the public to help it find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since July 13.
According to the police department’s Facebook page, Ashley De La Mora left her home July 13 and has been seen in various locations throughout the community. Police have yet to make contact with her.
She is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair that is possibly red on the bottom. She also has brown eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information on De La Mora to contact the Pullman Police Department at (509) 334-0802.