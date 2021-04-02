After recent sightings of coyotes on Pullman’s College Hill, the Pullman Police Department advised that it does not believe these animals pose a threat to the community.
However, in a Facebook post, the department also warned the public to avoid approaching the animals and recommended that people simply yell at coyotes to make them go away.
Daniel Thornton, assistant professor in Washington State University’s School of the Environment, offered similar advice. He said yelling or clapping one’s hands can drive away unwanted coyotes.
He said they are not particularly dangerous to people as they are small and generally afraid of humans. The chances of being attacked by a coyote are “quite small,” he said.
“I think there is a lot of fear about coyotes that is probably misplaced,” he said.
However, they can be a threat to animals such as cats and small dogs.
Thornton encouraged people to not leave pets unattended and avoid leaving food outside if a coyote is in the area.
The daily activity log published on the Pullman Police Department’s website shows a report of a coyote running around the area of D Street this week.
Coyotes are primarily nocturnal animals but can be active during the day. Thornton said coyotes will come into populated areas because they are an adaptable species that can eat many types of food and deal well with human environments.
“They’re coming in because there’s resources,” he said, referring to food such as human food, pet food and small animals.
February and March are also part of coyotes breeding season, which may be why they are active around the city, Thornton said.
While they may occasionally be a nuisance, Thornton encouraged people to also enjoy seeing these creatures that call the Palouse home.
This echoed the message from the Pullman Police Department that said wildlife “is a fun perk of rural living.”
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.