The Pullman Police Department on Wednesday reminded people to report any sexual harassment or assault after its staff heard about possible threats on social media declaring Saturday as “rape day.”
Chief Gary Jenkins told the Daily News on Thursday that rumors about “rape day” originated from TikTok and have been reported on by the national media.
In response, the Pullman Police Department posted tips on Facebook about ways people can keep themselves safe.
For example, police recommend that anyone walking alone after dark should let others know where they are going and when they should arrive. People should also park in well-lit areas, keep their doors locked at home and be wary of unknown or unexpected visitors.
It also offered advice on how to keep other community members safe.
“If you are concerned that someone you know may carry out an act of violence, contact law enforcement right away. One phone call may make all the difference,” the police stated.
Anyone who witnesses sexual or physical harassment or assault, or otherwise fear for another’s safety, should call 911. The police also warn against joking about topics like stalking or sexual violence.