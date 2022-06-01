Last week, as the nation reacted to the killing of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, the superintendent of schools in Moscow issued a message to parents and guardians informing them that while mass shootings could happen in the area, the school district is always preparing for possible dangers, including intruders.
Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said his staff works closely with the local police and fire departments to practice safety procedures in the event of a threat. Many of the procedures are not shared with the public for safety reasons.
Bailey also expressed sympathy for the families affected by the mass shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
“Please know that the Moscow School District continues to practice safety procedures against intruders and other safety issues that could occur in our schools,” Bailey said in the message. “Our goal is to maintain a positive climate conducive to learning, but we know we always need to be prepared for possible dangers.”
He encouraged any parents or guardians with concerns to contact their child’s school.
“I am asking that you please take the time to talk with your children and make sure they are doing OK,” he said. “We need to work together to make sure our students feel safe at school.”
In a recent news release, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins acknowledged the attack on a fourth-grade classroom in Texas left people around the country worried for the safety of their own schools and communities.
The Pullman Police Department is participating in ongoing training to prepare for a mass casualty event should one occur, Jenkins said. His department and the Pullman School District are working together to ensure response plans would have been effective had the Texas mass shooting occurred in Pullman.
“Should the time ever come, officers are prepared to respond and take immediate action to neutralize any threat to public safety,” Jenkins said in the release.
First responders at Robb Elementary School are facing criticism from state officials and the American public after officers took more than an hour to kill the gunman.
The Texas Tribune reported the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief decided to wait for backup before sending officers in to confront the shooter — something the director for the Texas Department of Public Safety said was “the wrong decision, period.”
The U.S. Justice Department announced plans Sunday to review the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Texas, now the largest in the state’s history.
“While we work hard to keep every member of our community safe, we recognize that it only takes one person, one act, one moment to change everything,” Jenkins said. “The Pullman School District shares this unwavering commitment and dedication to providing a safe learning environment for children and staff.”
