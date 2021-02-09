Pullman anticipates commercial growth along Airport Road and is preparing to make improvements to the roadway in coming years.
Tonight, the Pullman City Council will be asked to approve an agreement between the city and a consultant, Parametrix Inc., to create a design plan for the road. The design plan comes at a cost of $124,867.
Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said the roadway needs upgrades to coincide with changes happening at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, as well as the potential for commercial and industrial growth in that area.
The airport is preparing to build a new and larger terminal and seeks to add flights to Denver.
More traffic is expected on Pullman Airport Road, which is the main arterial in that section of Pullman.
“It would look to the future,” Gardes said about the planned changes for the road.
He said those changes would likely include the addition of turn lanes and a separated bicycle and pedestrian path.
The design plan is scheduled to be completed and presented to the city council in August.
Pullman has been in communication with Whitman County, which owns half of Airport Road, about the project. Pullman would be responsible for improving the road from the intersection with Terre View Drive to the east end of the airport’s runway near Orville Boyd Road.
Whitman County is proposing improvements to its section of the road. Gardes said the county may be able to provide matching funding that will help Pullman qualify for a large federal grant to help pay for the project.
Gardes said the city is asking for assistance from Parametrix because this project is complex and the city has a limited number of engineering staff to handle the workload.
Pullman Window Walk 2021
Also tonight, the city council will be asked to approve an art project intended to promote businesses and enhance the vibrancy of downtown Pullman.
The Pullman Arts Commission is requesting the city’s permission to organize “Pullman Window Walk 2021: A Community Art Project.”
The project involves displaying the artwork of local and regional artists in vacant and occupied downtown storefront windows from April 3-28.
According to a memo sent to the city by Joanna Bailey, who serves the Arts Commission, there is no specific theme for the works on display, but they must be appropriate for audiences of all ages.
The commission is partnering with the Downtown Pullman Association, the Chamber of Commerce and Washington State University to complete the project.
The deadline for artists and businesses to apply is March 10 and there is no cost to participate in the project.
The website where artists can submit their work goes live Wednesday.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.