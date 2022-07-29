Pullman Public Schools announced Monday they are holding a public hearing to discuss redistricting director district boundaries.

Redistricting will not affect students and the schools they attend, this decision will only influence school board members and their director districts.

The Pullman School Board is made up of five districts, each holding a board seat. Required by RCW 29A.76.010, schools must review their board of director districts every 10 years after the U.S. Census is completed, according to a news release. This process is done to certify equal geographic diversity representation.

