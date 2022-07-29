Pullman Public Schools announced Monday they are holding a public hearing to discuss redistricting director district boundaries.
Redistricting will not affect students and the schools they attend, this decision will only influence school board members and their director districts.
The Pullman School Board is made up of five districts, each holding a board seat. Required by RCW 29A.76.010, schools must review their board of director districts every 10 years after the U.S. Census is completed, according to a news release. This process is done to certify equal geographic diversity representation.
“We have five districts that were not balanced,” Courtney Hodge, administrative assistant to the superintendent, said. “So over 10 years, you can imagine that they can become unbalanced.”
The district contracted Sammamish Data Systems in 2021 to look at the most recent census to develop a proposal that would put districts back in alignment. Pullman has seen a shift in population growth over the past 10 years, and currently director districts vary in population from 6,980 in District 1 to 7,013 in District 3, according to the release.
Within the new proposed director district boundaries, populations would be balanced and include 6,997 residents in each district, the release stated.
The process is a series of phases — over the summer, the plan has shifted into Phase 3 to hear from the public. Hodge said the board has met several times to discuss this decision. They had their first conversation in December after receiving information from Sammamish Data Systems. After deliberation and reworking the plan, the proposal was finalized in May, Hodge said.
The board will hold its first reading of the proposal Aug. 10, and a second reading with potential adoption will be held Aug. 24. The board must choose new director districts by November 2022.
Anyone who wants to share their opinions on the proposal are encouraged to participate in the public hearing. Alternatively, people can submit their views before the date of the public hearing via email to board@psd267.org or by mail to 240 SE Dexter St., Pullman, WA 99163.