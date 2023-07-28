The Pullman Planning Commission voted Wednesday to recommend the City Council deny a proposed zone change that would allow a rock quarry near Kamiak Elementary School.

Community members packed City Hall for Wednesday’s public hearing to voice their opposition to the controversial proposal from Steve Mader.

Mader has been trying to rezone his property near Kamiak Elementary School from residential to industrial since 2019. This rezone would allow a rock quarry to be excavated near Mader’s planned subdivision.

