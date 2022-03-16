The Pullman City Council on Tuesday accepted a bid from Motley-Motley Inc. to build a roundabout at Terre View Drive and North Fairway Road starting in May.
The city expects construction on the roundabout to be complete by the middle of August, before the Washington State University fall semester begins. Clayton Forsmann, Pullman deputy public works director, said construction will also include adding pedestrian and bike amenities, lighting improvements, traffic control signs and a water main extension.
The $1.2 million Motley-Motley bid was the lowest bid the city received, but it is significantly higher than the engineer’s estimate of $896,260.
City staff attribute this high cost to supply chain issues and high prices of construction materials as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and overseas tensions. The current situation in Ukraine is affecting material and fuel costs as well, leading to further price escalations since the project was advertised, according to information in Tuesday’s meeting packet.
The city’s engineering consultant also underestimated a few bid items.
City staff members still believe the Motley-Motley bid is reasonable in the current economic situation. Because the project is partially funded with a grant from the state’s Transportation Improvement Board, it is obligated to construct the project in 2022.
Funding for the roundabout will primarily come from the arterial street fund, which includes funding from the TIB grant, Pullman’s water fund and the stormwater fund. TIB has agreed to increase its contribution to the project from $732,050 to $841,857 as a result of the high construction cost inflation.
Also on Tuesday, the City Council heard an update from consultants working on the downtown revitalization project. The project is intended to attract more people downtown and improve the area’s design and accessibility.
A steering committee made up of business owners and city representatives will hold its first meeting today. The steering committee will work with the consultants to communicate with downtown property owners and advise the city council on the projects it believes should be prioritized.
Melissa Cleveland, a project manager with engineering consultant Welch-Comer, presented traffic study results for downtown.
The study found that during the peak traffic time from 5-6 p.m., only 8% of the total traffic entering the downtown core is actually stopping downtown. Half of the traffic on Grand Avenue is passing through downtown to head north and south.
“That traffic is gumming up the rest of the system,” Cleveland said.
If the city goes through with the option of reducing the number of lanes on Main and Paradise streets, it could significantly increase delays for traffic stopped at the Grand Avenue and Main Street intersection. The same result would happen if the city makes those roads two-way streets.
However, she emphasized these changes might be worth the traffic delays if more people are stopping and visiting the downtown area.
A bypass route for trucks, an increase in transit use, and an increase in pedestrians and bicyclists could also reduce traffic congestion, she said.
