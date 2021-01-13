As the deadline for artist submissions approaches, the Pullman Arts Commission is continuing to receive ideas for its proposed End Racism Now Mural.
At least five ideas were submitted since December, including one sent to the commission Tuesday, ahead of the Jan. 19 deadline. The mural will be located on the retaining wall along Spring Street between Main and Paradise streets. Its dimensions will be 120 feet by 7½ feet.
According to the application form the commission published, the mural is intended to “express solidarity to end systemic racism and spotlight the importance of diversity and inclusion within our Pullman community.”
The mural idea was initially proposed by a local Black Lives Matter group during a July 14 Pullman City Council meeting.
The artists’ descriptions of their submissions were discussed during Tuesday’s Arts Commission meeting. For example, one was described as being inspired by John Lennon’s song “Imagine,” and another was inspired by the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Another would display faces of children representing different ethnic groups in Pullman.
On Tuesday, the Arts Commission also voted to cancel ArtFest for the second year in a row because of concerns related to COVID-19.
The annual May event features art exhibits inside local businesses, workshops and a street fair. On Tuesday, the Arts Commission expressed concerns about the uncertainty of when COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted for businesses and when people will be vaccinated.
It also decided to instead focus its time and efforts on completing the proposed Window Walk 2021 project.
As part of the Window Art Project, which is still in its planning stages, artwork from local and regional artists would be displayed in the windows of downtown Pullman business from March 13 to April 13.
According to draft documents shared by the Arts Commission, the goal of Window Walk 2021 is to enhance the vibrancy of downtown Pullman and promote the artists. Art would also be displayed in the windows of vacant store fronts.
One commissioner received responses from seven businesses, and Pullman Economic Development Manager Jennifer Hackman is also contacting businesses about participating.
According to the documents, there is no cost to businesses or to artists to participate. All sales inquiries will be directed to participating artists.
Artists or businesses can contact PullmanArtsCommission@gmail.com for more information.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.