The new walking track at Pullman Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, is now available for use from 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Walkers must be masked at all times while inside the building, and social distancing of at least 6 feet must be maintained unless individuals are from the same household.
A staff member at the front desk will check walkers in with a brief health screen, including a temperature check with a touchless thermometer and a visual check for signs of illness (flushed cheeks, tiredness or cough). Walkers will then be asked relevant health questions and will sign in with the COVID-19 liability waiver before being allowed to use the track.
A maximum of six participants at one time will be allowed on the track, and they may not run or jog. When passing, an individual should ask the front walker to allow passing.