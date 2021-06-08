Pullman Regional Hospital announced Monday it will transition from its COVID-19 Testing and Triage Center to as-needed testing for asymptomatic individuals.
New asymptomatic testing options will be available starting Saturday.
According to a news release from PRH, the hospital has seen the need for testing people with symptoms steadily decline. It will still offer asymptomatic testing for those who need a test to verify they are safe to travel, to go to work or to have a medical procedure.
As-needed testing for patients in the hospital’s care — emergency, inpatients, and prior to procedures scheduled at PRH — will continue.
PRH will provide a self-collection kit at the hospital Emergency Department registration desk to those who need a test and have a provider’s order.
Those with symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should call their doctor’s office.People who need a test before traveling should call (509) 336-7359.
At Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, the drive-through testing site is still operational on Jackson Street, just south of the hospital, according to Gritman’s website.
Before arriving at the site, the person wishing to get tested must have an order from his or her physician, a valid photo ID and insurance information (you do not have to be insured to be tested).
Those with COVID-19 symptoms or those who may have been exposed to the virus should call their primary care provider or one of Gritman’s clinics to be evaluated for testing. The hospital is unable to provide travel-related, medically nonessential COVID-19 testing services, the website said.
The drive-through testing site hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
In Latah County, four new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend and Monday, according to Public Health - Idaho North Central District’s website.
The new cases bring the total since the pandemic started to 3,196, including 3,031 confirmed and 165 probable cases. Of the 3,196, 3,128 have recovered, 57 are open and 11 people have died. The four new cases include a girl in the 13-17 age range, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s.
Latah County is now in the “minimal risk” category for COVID-19, joining the district’s other four counties in that zone. Latah County was alone in the “moderate risk” category for many weeks.
In Whitman County, two new confirmed cases were reported Monday, pushing the county total since the pandemic started to 4,353, according to Whitman County Public Health’s website.It said cases for Saturday and Sunday will be reported today.
The website said there have been 123 hospitalizations related to the virus since the start of the pandemic — up from 122 reported Friday. Deaths from the virus remained unchanged at 49.