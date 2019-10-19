Providing room for a proposed family medicine residency program would be a benefit of a 45,000-square-foot expansion Pullman Regional Hospital will construct if voters pass a $29 million bond next month.
“We envision this addition will meet our needs for the next 10 to 15 years,” said hospital CEO Scott Adams.
The measure on the Nov. 5 ballot, Proposition 1, needs 60 percent approval from those who cast ballots, and the number of people voting has to be at least 40 percent of those who participated in the city of Pullman’s last general election.
Low voter turnout sank the bond when it first ran in the spring. Only 2,077 votes were cast, short of the 3,745 needed to validate the election, but 63.7 percent of them were in favor.
That backing makes Adams optimistic about the second try.
“We feel like that level of support is out there,” he said.
The money would give the hospital resources to improve health care in a variety of ways.
The hospital wants to host a residency program with 12 spots in cooperation with Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane. Backers believe the program would ease a physician shortage on the Palouse, because typically doctors open practices in the vicinity of where they do the final phase of their training, called a residency.
Increased access to primary care is anticipated to improve outcomes for diseases like diabetes and cancer.
But before that program debuts, it needs to be approved by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. The council requires the residents be located in a separate clinic, for which Pullman Regional Hospital currently has no space.
The expansion would also give the hospital room for Palouse Pediatrics, Pullman OB/GYN, Palouse Psychiatry & Behavioral Health, and Palouse Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine.
The goal of having medical clinics on the same site as the hospital is to make care more convenient for patients, Adams said. A pregnant woman who was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, for example, could see her physician, undergo tests, meet with a nutritionist and have a prescription filled in one spot. A new drop-in daycare where parents can leave their children during medical appointments will be part of that approach in the addition.
Part of the building will be left vacant for physicians from new specialties and services that haven’t yet been identified.
Besides constructing a new section of the hospital, the bond would also give the hospital $9 million to provide a central repository of medical records in the community. The product the hospital has selected would be from a different vendor than the hospital’s present electronic medical system.
“The version we have is pretty antiquated,” Adams said. “Our ability to connect with others on it is pretty limited.”
The replacement is used by about 50 percent of health care providers in Washington and comes with features that are more user friendly in linking practices.
The hospital will spend about $2 million for a new electronic medical records system regardless. If the bond passes, the hospital would spend another $7 million to acquire more licenses for the system that would be available to area medical practices at a discount. That would make it easier for a surgeon to check the medical record of a patient before a procedure and then share the outcome of the procedure with the patient’s primary care physician.
Together, the innovations the bond would pay for will give patients “a much more coordinated and integrated experience,” he said. “It involves a team-based approach.”
