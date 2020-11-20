Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary will be having its holiday tree auction this year as a virtual event. This is the 15th year the auxiliary has organized the fundraiser to support patient comfort and care items for PRH.
Ticket sales are open now through Dec. 11 and can be purchased at https://event.gives/christmastreeraffle.
Trees are available for view in the display windows at the Regional Theater of the Palouse at 122 N. Grand Avenue in Pullman. There are descriptions and photos of the trees on the website as well.