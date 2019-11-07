With an estimated 2,500 ballots left to be counted in the Whitman County elections, the Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond was still short of the minimum number of total votes needed to be validated as of Wednesday evening.
Proposition 1 is earning 60 percent approval from voters thus far, which is the minimum amount it needs to pass. However, only 2,721 total ballots have been counted for Proposition 1, which is still less than the minimum 3,745 ballots needed to validate the election.
PRH, for the second time this year, asked voters to support Proposition 1, a bond to fund a 45,000-square-foot facility expansion and a new electronic medical record system. The expansion would include space for a residency program.
With an estimated 2,500 ballots left to be tabulated and more arriving by mail, the next count is scheduled for 8 p.m. today. Final results will be certified Nov. 26.
Pullman City Council
In the Pullman city government races, little has changed from election night as Ann Parks and Eileen Macoll are still leading their respective opponents for the only two contested city council seats.
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson ran unopposed for another term. Pat Wright and Nathan Weller ran unopposed to retain their City Council positions.
The incumbent Parks is leading Chris Johnson in Ward 1 with 51.9 percent of the vote. The incumbent Macoll is leading Francis Benjamin with 52 percent of the vote.
Parks, an insurance representative with State Farm, has served on city council since 2015.
Chris Johnson is the chief financial officer for Washington State University’s College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences.
Macoll has been on the city council since 2014. Her opponent, Benjamin, is an information systems coordinator with the WSU Department of Psychology and teaches real estate at the WSU Carson College of Business. He previously served on the City Council from 2003-15.
Local school boards
In a concurrent race for the Pullman School Board’s only contested spot, incumbent Susan Weed appears to have beaten challenger Beth Ficklin with 1,782 votes to Ficklin’s 1,065.
Now entering her fourth term on the board, Weed said she will likely be focused on advocating for a bond supporting expansion and improvements at Lincoln Middle School for the near future. She said she also hopes to make progress on creating a regional skills center that would provide support for students hoping to refine career-technical skills while in high school.
There are five positions on the Pullman School Board. Two candidates, Jim Evermann and Allison Munch-Rotolo, ran unopposed this election season. The terms of Nathan Roberts and Amanda Tanner will expire in 2021.
The count has also brought a tight school board race in nearby Palouse closer to a resolution. As of Wednesday evening, Rachel Handley-Chartrand appears to have defeated opponent Jerry Neumann, 189 votes to 169.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Local Prop 1: Supporting improvements to rural roads.
Yes: 898
No: 758
PULLMAN
Proposition 1: $29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond supporting facilities expansion. In order to pass, the measure must receive at least 3,745 total votes, and 60 percent of those votes must be yes.
Yes: 1,650
No: 1,071
City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)
District 1
Ann Parks: 883
Chris Johnson: 810
Councilor at-large
Eileen Macoll: 1,293
Francis Benjamin: 1,179
School Board District 1
Susan Weed: 1,782
Beth Ficklin: 1,065
COLFAX
City Council (four seats contested)
Seat 4
Mark Mackleit: 389
Andrew Stewart: 126
Seat 5
Ben Miller: 281
Sarina Roberts: 212
Seat 6
Jim Kackman: 408
Dominic Villareal: 107
Seat 7
Thomas Huntwork: 270
Jeremiah Roberts: 239
COLTON
Local Prop 1
Yes: 100
No: 20
PALOUSE
School Board
Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 189
Jerry Neumann: 169
Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy
Yes: 190
No: 75
Local Prop 2: Excess property tax levy
Yes: 184
No: 77
ALBION
Local Prop 1
Yes: 46
No: 38
GARFIELD
Local Prop 1
Yes: 94
No: 34
Garfield Park District Prop 1
Yes: 154
No: 52