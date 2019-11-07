With an estimated 2,500 ballots left to be counted in the Whitman County elections, the Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond was still short of the minimum number of total votes needed to be validated as of Wednesday evening.

Proposition 1 is earning 60 percent approval from voters thus far, which is the minimum amount it needs to pass. However, only 2,721 total ballots have been counted for Proposition 1, which is still less than the minimum 3,745 ballots needed to validate the election.

PRH, for the second time this year, asked voters to support Proposition 1, a bond to fund a 45,000-square-foot facility expansion and a new electronic medical record system. The expansion would include space for a residency program.

With an estimated 2,500 ballots left to be tabulated and more arriving by mail, the next count is scheduled for 8 p.m. today. Final results will be certified Nov. 26.

Pullman City Council

In the Pullman city government races, little has changed from election night as Ann Parks and Eileen Macoll are still leading their respective opponents for the only two contested city council seats.

Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson ran unopposed for another term. Pat Wright and Nathan Weller ran unopposed to retain their City Council positions.

The incumbent Parks is leading Chris Johnson in Ward 1 with 51.9 percent of the vote. The incumbent Macoll is leading Francis Benjamin with 52 percent of the vote.

Parks, an insurance representative with State Farm, has served on city council since 2015.

Chris Johnson is the chief financial officer for Washington State University’s College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences.

Macoll has been on the city council since 2014. Her opponent, Benjamin, is an information systems coordinator with the WSU Department of Psychology and teaches real estate at the WSU Carson College of Business. He previously served on the City Council from 2003-15.

Local school boards

In a concurrent race for the Pullman School Board’s only contested spot, incumbent Susan Weed appears to have beaten challenger Beth Ficklin with 1,782 votes to Ficklin’s 1,065.

Now entering her fourth term on the board, Weed said she will likely be focused on advocating for a bond supporting expansion and improvements at Lincoln Middle School for the near future. She said she also hopes to make progress on creating a regional skills center that would provide support for students hoping to refine career-technical skills while in high school.

There are five positions on the Pullman School Board. Two candidates, Jim Evermann and Allison Munch-Rotolo, ran unopposed this election season. The terms of Nathan Roberts and Amanda Tanner will expire in 2021.

The count has also brought a tight school board race in nearby Palouse closer to a resolution. As of Wednesday evening, Rachel Handley-Chartrand appears to have defeated opponent Jerry Neumann, 189 votes to 169.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Local Prop 1: Supporting improvements to rural roads.

Yes: 898

No: 758

PULLMAN

Proposition 1: $29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond supporting facilities expansion. In order to pass, the measure must receive at least 3,745 total votes, and 60 percent of those votes must be yes.

Yes: 1,650

No: 1,071

City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)

District 1

Ann Parks: 883

Chris Johnson: 810

Councilor at-large

Eileen Macoll: 1,293

Francis Benjamin: 1,179

School Board District 1

Susan Weed: 1,782

Beth Ficklin: 1,065

COLFAX

City Council (four seats contested)

Seat 4

Mark Mackleit: 389

Andrew Stewart: 126

Seat 5

Ben Miller: 281

Sarina Roberts: 212

Seat 6

Jim Kackman: 408

Dominic Villareal: 107

Seat 7

Thomas Huntwork: 270

Jeremiah Roberts: 239

COLTON

Local Prop 1

Yes: 100

No: 20

PALOUSE

School Board

Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 189

Jerry Neumann: 169

Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 190

No: 75

Local Prop 2: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 184

No: 77

ALBION

Local Prop 1

Yes: 46

No: 38

GARFIELD

Local Prop 1

Yes: 94

No: 34

Garfield Park District Prop 1

Yes: 154

No: 52

