Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond has inched closer to having enough votes for certification, but with an estimated 1,000 ballots still left to be counted in Whitman County’s elections, “yes” votes have dipped slightly below the 60 percent needed to pass.
Proposition 1 is earning 59.6-percent approval from voters. With 3,668 total ballots counted, it is 77 votes shy of the 3,745 it needs to be certified.
The bond, if passed, will fund a 45,000-square-foot facility expansion and a new electronic medical records system. The expansion would include space for a residency program.
The next ballot count is scheduled for 8 p.m. today. Final results will be certified Nov. 26.
In the Pullman city government races, Ann Parks and Eileen Macoll are still leading their respective opponents for the only two contested city council seats.
The incumbent Parks (1,202 votes) is leading Chris Johnson (1,083) in Ward 1 with 52.3 percent of the vote. The incumbent Macoll (1,713 votes) is leading Francis Benjamin (1,590) with 51.6 percent of the vote.
In a concurrent race for the Pullman School Board’s only contested spot, incumbent Susan Weed appears to have beaten challenger Beth Ficklin, with 2,297 votes to Ficklin’s 1,489.
There are five positions on the Pullman School Board. Two candidates, Jim Evermann and Allison Munch-Rotolo, ran unopposed this election season. The terms of Nathan Roberts and Amanda Tanner will expire in 2021.
In the only Palouse School District Board race, Rachel Handley-Chartrand leads Jerry Neumann, 205 votes to 178.