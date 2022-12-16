Pullman-based physiologist Noah Croninger will host a Q&A session on cardiac rehabilitation at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Oak on Main restaurant in Pullman.
The session is part of Pullman Regional Hospital’s monthly series, Women’s Wellness, and will focus on rehabilitation and rebuilding strength following cardiac events. Croninger is an exercise physiologist with a specialization in cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, and has worked as a strength and conditioning coach.
Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions about cardiac rehabilitation and the hospital’s program. Appetizers will be provided at no cost, and the event is free to attend.