The Pullman Regional Hospital Board named Matt Forge the new incoming chief executive officer, the hospital announced in a news release Wednesday.
Forge is slated to arrive in August, and serve in an assistant position under the current CEO, Scott Adams, until November when the board will authorize a transfer of duties from Adams to Forge.
“Our search and interview process resulted in a great candidate,” Adams said. “I have confidence in Matt. His experience and inclusive leadership style will continue to move Pullman Regional Hospital forward.”
Previously, Forge served as the president and CEO of Osceola Medical Center in Osceola, Wis., and as chief administrative officer for Essentia Health, including oversight of two Idaho locations — the Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics in Orofino, and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics in Cottonwood.
Forge earned his Master of Healthcare Administration degree from the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Idaho College of Business. He’s also a graduate of Lewiston High School.
The search for a new CEO for PRH first began in February 2021, when Adams announced plans to retire in December after 30 years in the position.
“This has been a remarkably thorough search with significant community involvement, and we’re confident we’ve found someone whose values align with the direction and growth mindset we see serving Pullman and our region best,” said Jeff Elbracht, President of the PRH Board of Commissioners.
Tricia Grantham, selection committee chair and vice president of the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners, said she believes Forge is the right candidate to lead the hospital moving forward.
“Under Scott’s leadership we have evolved to a regional, five-star hospital and network of clinics which continues to expand in growth, reputation and access,” she said. “Matt will embolden us to continue evolving so that Pullman remains the premiere healthcare destination.”
This report is made possible by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.