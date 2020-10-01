Four people — Graham Adderson, Dr. Richard Emtman, Virginia Martinson and Jerman Rose — have joined the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Board as directors.
Adderson is the Pullman branch manager for Columbia Bank and is active Rotary the the United Way of Whitman County. Emtman retired from Pullman Family Medicine in 2015 after practicing both clinic and hospital patient care for more than 30 years. Martinson is the Pullman branch manager for Washington Trust Bank. She has experience in marketing, real estate, and finance. Rose retired from Washington State University in 2016 after 29 years, serving a variety of roles as professor and administrator in the College of Business and the Provost’s Office.
The PRH Foundation Board of Directors is engaged in activities that raise or manage funds for key priorities of Pullman Regional Hospital and its foundation. The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1945.
Learn more at pullmanregional.org/foundation.