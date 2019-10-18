Pullman Regional Hospital announced Thursday it has received $1.2 million in grant awards to add in-house services, including counseling, nutrition and pharmacy support for providers.
PRH received a $600,000 practice transformation grant from the Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health and a $600,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
The hospital will use the money to implement what it calls a team-based care model.
In a news release, PRH Director of Care Coordination Elizabeth Hillman said the team-based care model is a team of providers that meet with a patient to improve their health. That team may include a dietitian, mental health professional, pharmacist, social worker or nurse practitioner.
PRH hopes to implement techniques such as motivational interviewing, health coaching, adverse childhood experiences education and behavioral health. Team-based care offers treatment plans after a patient leaves the hospital with a patient’s primary physician and specialists.