Pullman Regional Hospital staff say expansion a necessity

Adams

 Tribune/Barry Kough

Staff at Pullman Regional Hospital said at a Wednesday news conference that many of the items in the hospital’s $45 million expansion plan are necessary to maintain basic services including the emergency department.

The expansion, funded partially by a $27.5 million bond commissioners approved for the Nov. 8 ballot Tuesday, would include growing the emergency department by 50% to 60%, bringing more services onto the central campus, additional space for sleep study and labs, and additions of several specialty services.

The bond could range anywhere from 20 to 30 years. CEO Scott Adams said the exact cost for residents was yet to be determined, but one estimate of 76 cents per thousand dollars assessed home value was “in the ballpark” of what they expected.

