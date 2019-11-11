Palouse Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine will have a free CPAP clinic to celebrate the accreditation of their sleep center by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman.
CPAP stands for continuous positive airway pressure.
Dr. Vinod Mehta will give a presentation on sleep apnea followed by time for questions. Participants are encouraged to bring their CPAP machine and any sleep issues or questions.
This event is free.