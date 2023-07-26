Some Pullman residents are eager to see what decisions will be made for the proposed Mader rock quarry, as the item appears on the Pullman Planning Commission’s agenda.

The commission has invited the community to a public hearing during its meeting at city hall at 7 tonight. Written comments may also be submitted before the meeting. This is the only time comments may be solicited and received regarding the zone change.

After the meeting, the commission will form a recommendation to be presented to the city council, which will make the ultimate decision for the rezone.

