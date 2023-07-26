Some Pullman residents are eager to see what decisions will be made for the proposed Mader rock quarry, as the item appears on the Pullman Planning Commission’s agenda.
The commission has invited the community to a public hearing during its meeting at city hall at 7 tonight. Written comments may also be submitted before the meeting. This is the only time comments may be solicited and received regarding the zone change.
After the meeting, the commission will form a recommendation to be presented to the city council, which will make the ultimate decision for the rezone.
The Mader family has been trying to rezone land near Kamiak Elementary School from residential to industrial since 2019, said RJ Lott, community development director for the city of Pullman.
Lott said the property is owned by the Mader family. In 2019 the Maders submitted an environmental checklist review but withdrew its application that year. They started again in 2022 and withdrew a second time. Now the family has brought the city its rezone application after amending their request.
The land, currently zoned for homes and subdivisions, would house a rock quarry if the rezone is approved. Lott said if the request is approved and the facility is built, future subdivisions would be built around the rock pit.
He said the only other nearby quarry is around 1.5 miles north of Pullman.
One of the biggest benefits of the quarry, Lott said, would be having rock crushed locally. The quarry would supply rock for adjacent residential street construction and be used for building homes.
He said he is aware of its many downsides, which include increased traffic, noise pollution and dust. But he added a lot of these concerns are generally associated with many industrial uses, not just the rock pit.
Lani Cordova, a Pullman resident, said she’s been working for four years to stop plans for the proposed rock quarry.
She lives within 600 feet of the site, and said her children and others who attend Kamiak will be impacted by the rock pit. She added that many other downsides exist.
“Rezoning residential areas is not conducive to good city planning,” Cordova said. “It’s an infuriating process trying to protect residential land. It’s unbelievable this is even being proposed.”
Cordova, along with Janelle Sordelet, a Pullman resident, and a handful of community members, have been protesting the rezone since the Mader family made its most recent request. They’ve been seen posting signs around town, and staging protests on Grand Avenue and Davis Way.
“I’m not against businesses, but when our health and safety comes into play, you have to do something about it,” Sordelet said. “We can’t let businesses override the health and safety of the residents.”
Cordova said there’s many disadvantages and hazards that come with a rock quarry. She said runoff may affect the city’s drinking water, nearby wells and the South Fork of the Palouse River.
Flyrock is also a danger, she added, as it can’t be predicted where debris can land. She said the quarry may cause injuries to nearby residents or children, as well as property damage.
Drilling and crushing rock will lead to silica dust, Cordova said. She added health issues may come from the dust, from silicosis to cancer.
“You can’t control where the wind blows here,” Cordova said.
She added the quarry may cause an increase of traffic and noise on Terre View Drive and elsewhere.
Cordova said one of the biggest reasons she’s against the quarry is her general view on permanently changing residential land to industrial.
“What people don’t realize is once this change is made, it’s permanent,” Cordova said. “Who’s to say another business won’t move in 30 years down the line? We don’t know.”
As well as protesting, Sordelet and Cordova created a petition in opposition to the zone change. The petition currently has over 800 signatures.
“We don’t want a hodgepodge Pullman,” Cordova said. “Zoning is for separating incomparable activities, and industrial isn’t compatible with the school and residents here.”