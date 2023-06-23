Contractors have begun working on developing and reconstructing roadways in Pullman. Here’s a few projects happening around town:
Resurfacing of Bishop Boulevard
The city has contracted Motley-Motley, a construction company in Pullman, to resurface Bishop Boulevard. The project began June 20 and is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 11.
Funding was brought by the Arterial Streets Resurfacing plan, amounting to around $800,000 in federal funding.
Crews will grind asphalt and repaive the section from Main Street to Johnson Avenue, and Professional Mall Boulevard to Fairmount Drive. As well as crews will construct concrete sidewalks, curbs and gutters, patch pavement, fill cracks, strip the roadway and adjust utility covers.
Lane shifts will be in effect as needed during the project. Motorists should not expect delays during active construction.
Resurfacing of Merman and Westwood Drive
Motley-Motley will resurface Merman and Westwood Drive, which began June 7 and will continue through Oct. 13.
The project is a part of the Arterial Streets Resurfacing plan, and is supported through federal funding of about $1.6 million
Construction crews will take out and lay down new asphalt on these streets. Additionally, they will construct a bus pull-out area, adjust utility covers, reconstruct concrete sidewalks, curbs and gutters, strip the roadway, install new signs and perform minor utility repairs.
The project is broken into two phases. Crews will work on Merman first and then shift to Westwood.
Merman and Westwood will be closed during construction. Local residents will be allowed to access work areas during construction. Drivers should proceed cautiously and expect delays or detours during active construction.