Mader Development will have to address environmental concerns before it can proceed with plans for a rock quarry near Pullman’s Kamiak Elementary.
The city of Pullman announced that Mader Development must provide further analysis concerning environmental impacts related to noise, dust, blasting, hydrogeologic and environmental health before submitting a State Environmental Policy Act checklist.
SEPA in April determined the Mader Rock Excavation project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental impacts. This determination was appealed by two Pullman residents, which led to a public hearing with the Pullman Hearing Examiner on July 18.